Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $753,603.13 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44.

On Monday, February 22nd, Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

