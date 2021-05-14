Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to $2.90 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.90 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.19.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

