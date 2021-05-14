West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.63 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

