West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $24.39 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

