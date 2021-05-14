Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.10.

WELL stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

