Wells Fargo & Company Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $315.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.66. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.