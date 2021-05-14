Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE TVE traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.70. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

