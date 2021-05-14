Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 278,210 shares valued at $17,179,183. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

