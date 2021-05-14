Wedbush Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $13,590,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

