Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,811 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 244,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 173,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,085,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 83,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

