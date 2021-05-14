WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

WEC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.43. 14,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

