Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Corteva stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

