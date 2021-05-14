Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,386,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after acquiring an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

