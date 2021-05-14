Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.