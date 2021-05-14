Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $86,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

IIM stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

