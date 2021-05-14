Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,127 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

