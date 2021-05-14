Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 770 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

