Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.