Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Earnings Results

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 15,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,573. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.