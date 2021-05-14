Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

