WandX Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. WandX has a total market capitalization of $391,598.42 and approximately $3,587.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WandX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

