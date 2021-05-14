Waltonchain Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $140.83 million and $28.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.72 or 0.07974051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00206497 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

