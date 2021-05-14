Wall Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.35. 23,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

