Wall Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 3,431,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97.

