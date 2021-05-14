W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $458.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $465.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

