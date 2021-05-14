Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.05. 1,164,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

