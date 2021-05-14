Vulcan Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VMC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.18. The stock had a trading volume of 848,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $95.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

