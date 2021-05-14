Voyager Token Market Cap Reaches $854.55 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00007494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $854.55 million and $7.29 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

