Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

