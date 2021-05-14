Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.
VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
NYSE VOYA opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
