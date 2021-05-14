voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Shares of VJET stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.