Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

Shares of VIVE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,291. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

