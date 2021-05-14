Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Visteon alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visteon and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08 Autoliv 1 12 5 0 2.22

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $110.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Autoliv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.11 $70.00 million $2.77 42.08 Autoliv $8.55 billion 1.01 $461.50 million $5.72 17.19

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Autoliv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Visteon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.