Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

