Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $23.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

VRTS opened at $259.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $281.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

