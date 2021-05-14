Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

