Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

