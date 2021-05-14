Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.79 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

