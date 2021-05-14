Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

