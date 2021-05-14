Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.