Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

