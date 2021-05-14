Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.46.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPCE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 13,627,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,607,967. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

