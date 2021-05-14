Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of VIPS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

