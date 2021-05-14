Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

