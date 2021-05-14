Vicus Capital Sells 2,395 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BP were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

