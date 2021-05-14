Vicus Capital Purchases 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

