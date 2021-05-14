Vicus Capital Invests $264,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

