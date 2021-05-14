Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Square were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.