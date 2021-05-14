Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

