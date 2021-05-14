Vicus Capital Acquires 108 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

NYSE:PPG opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

