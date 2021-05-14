Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,015 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Zoetis worth $219,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.